George Pickens has done it again
By Max Weisman
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made another incredible catch Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders, with this one going for six. Pickens hadn't been having a good season with Justin Fields at quarterback for Pittsburgh, despite the Steelers' 4-2 record in those games.
Pickens has benefitted the most from the Steelers' move to Russell Wilson as starter. In Wilson's Pittsburgh debut against the New York Jets, Pickens had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown on five receptions. Last week against the Giants he had 74 yards on four receptions. On Sunday against Washington, he scored his second touchdown of the season, making a difficult play look easy.
Pickens had to adjust midair, making a 180-degree spin and reaching up to grab the ball out of the air. Wilson's 16-yard pass was placed only where Pickens could grab it, but spinning and grabbing the ball at the last second is not as easy as the third-year receiver made it look.
The catch was a little reminiscent of Pickens' catch during his rookie season against the Cleveland Browns. That time, Pickens made a 36-yard catch on the run. Instead of spinning midair and grabbing it with two hands, Pickens reached out with his right hand as he was bending backward, his first highlight catch of his career.
The touchdown against Washington gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
