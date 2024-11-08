Roundup: Juan Soto sweepstakes, Mac Jones returns and Ja'Marr Chase went nuts
By Evan Bleier
Week 10 of the NFL season began with a TNF matchup that didn't suck, for once...Everybody's working for the weeknd, so Let's Go...Ja'Marr Chase joined an exclusive club Thursday night...Chase’s two-point conversion regret after crushing loss: "Sometimes Joe don’t see it"...Al Michaels couldn't stand the officiating Thursday night...The Juan Soto sweepstakes have begun...Rays' check-in on Soto has produced the funniest memes...Mac Jones is getting ready for his first start with Jacksonville...Two-time NBA champion and LeBron James's former teammate admits hating Stephen Curry...Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs haven't talked directly to coach Gregg Popovich amid health concerns...MLB owner calls RSN demise a "slow-moving trainwreck"...Anthony Edwards reveals Draymond Green's crucial advice after Team USA's gold medal run...LPGA set to capitalize on Caitlin Clark effect with Pro-Am coverage...Bronny James is already proving to be a G League sensation...Why did the Lakers send James to the G League? Here's the answer...Pep Guardiola is being pursued by another world soccer power...MLB News: Marlins, Diamond Sports Group strike new deal: report...Would Stephen A. Smith really make a presidential run in 2028?
If the NFL cared about its broken officiating, it would have fixed it by now
"Star Wars" trilogy deal: Lucasfilm taps Simon Kinberg to write and produce
NBC's NBA deal costs more than Its NFL package. Yes, it makes sense.
Your one-stop shop to prep for Week 10 of the fantasy football season
Meet Manuel Cuevas, Nashville’s 91-year-old tailor to the stars
Re-drafting the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Tyson is still an interesting fella
The voice of AOL’s "You’ve Got Mail!" alert is dead at 74
The Jets prep for owner Woody Johnson to retake his post with Trump's administration
When are the Grammys 2025? Here's the answer with nominations out.
These are about to drop
Not a good look
The Pope is a...Saints fan?
Expect to see more of these this weekend
In case you somehow missed Ja’Marr Chase losing his mind against the Ravens
Joe Burrow certainly saw him – and it wasn't enough
LaMelo Ball, a friend of the pets
Gotta make up for not cashing in on NIL somehow...
Ho, ho, ho
NBA: Warriors’ backcourt has a great new nickname
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Watch out for the RSN ‘Trainwreck’
NFL: Winners & losers from the trade deadline