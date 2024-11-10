Chiefs miraculously remain undefeated with win over Denver
By Max Weisman
All seemed lost for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos were set up for a 35-yard field goal, poised to end the Chiefs' undefeated record. The football gods had something else in mind. Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna broke through the Broncos offensive line and was able to get a hand on the football, blocking the kick and preserving Kansas City's unblemished record.
The Chiefs won 16-14 despite a pedestrian game for Patrick Mahomes, at least by his standards. Mahomes went 28-for-42 with 266 yards and a touchdown, doing just enough to put the Chiefs ahead while the defense waited for the last second to clinch the win.
The Broncos led 14-3 at one point in the second quarter, but Mahomes led the Chiefs on their only touchdown drive before halftime to bring the deficit down to four. With the touchdown, Travis Kelce scored his 76th as a Chief, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most in franchise history.
Denver scored all its points in the second quarter, opening the door for Kansas City's comeback. Two Harrison Butker field goals in the second half was all it took for the Chiefs to take the lead, their defense doing its job preventing the Broncos from scoring. Denver's four second half drives resulted in three punts and the blocked field goal at the end of the game.
Kansas City's 9-0 start is its best since 2013, setting up a showdown next week with the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship. The Chiefs have now won 14 in a row including the 2024 playoffs, last losing on Christmas Day last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.
