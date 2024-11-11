Matt Eberflus's faulty cellphone on Chicago radio interview invites all the Bears jokes
By Joe Lago
Nothing is going right these days for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, not even his cell phone.
While appearing on "Kap & J Hood" on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Eberflus had his phone cut out Monday while explaining what went wrong in the Bears' 19-3 home loss to the New England Patriots.
Eberflus had a third dropped call while answering a question about whether his team is in crisis mode after a third straight defeat to fall to 4-5.
"We're looking at this week and this week only. We do have evidence on tape that we've played good football during the course of this year," Eberflus said. "We got to pull those experiences ..."
And that's when Eberflus' faulty phone connection created dead air. The situation was met with frustration and ridicule from co-host David Kaplan, who capitalized on the moment like a poorly defended Hail Mary.
"Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now," Kaplan quipped.
Kaplan then launched into a rant about it being "2024" and not having a working "land line" for the interview. The derision seemed to be directed at the Bears' media relations department.
"Seriously — get the man a phone that works, please," Kaplan said. "I mean, his phone line is as bad as (Shane) Waldron's playcalling."
Kaplan's request for a land line in 2024 seems contradictory with the technological norms of the day, but his point is clear nonetheless.
At his press conference, Eberflus provided few answers on whether changes will be made to address the Bears' offensive struggles. He said rookie Caleb Williams will remain the starting quarterback, but he's still "in the process" of evaluating the offense.
