Draymond Green confesses to sabotaging Stephen Curry and Chris Paul's relationship
Chris Paul had a long rivalry with the Golden State Warriors before getting traded to the team in 2023. At the time, the move shocked the NBA community. After all, no one ever imagined seeing Stephen Curry and CP3 share the court.
Unfortunately, the partnership lasted only one season and it was far from what the Dub Nation expected. Evidently, the Warriors didn't re-sign Paul this past summer as the veteran guard joined the San Antonio Spurs.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards reveals Draymond Green's crucial advice after Team USA's gold medal run
Throughout Paul's run with the Dubs, he never really found a perfect synergy alongside Curry. Well, 4x NBA champion Draymond Green finally revealed that he knowingly created a rift between Curry and CP3.
"I come in, and I’m watching him and Steph’s relationship, and I’m like, that ain’t going to work for us to be who we want to be hime like being kind of your big bro," Green said. "So I started being messy in between and creating a rift because I’m like, I need this rift in order for us to be able to move ahead. They were super tight."
Green did admit that he hated Paul before he joined the Warriors. It's only natural since the two stars went head-to-head multiple times in the playoffs.
But did Green need to create a rift between Curry and CP3? Well, according to the Warriors veteran, he made the decision to light a fire under Paul.
Green believes it ultimately helped Paul in playing at elite level. Unfortunately, it still wasn't enough for the Warriors to succeed in the 2023-24 NBA season.
The Warriors finished the season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Despite earning a play-in tournament spot, the organization failed to secure a spot in the postseason.
