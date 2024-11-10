Roger Goodell hints at future NFL International game site
By Max Weisman
College Football has games there, so why not the NFL? A month ago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Dublin would definitely host a game in the future, and before the game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, Goodell said the NFL may stage at least eight games overseas next year, with the potential of Dublin being added immediately.
"We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the UK," Goodell told NFL Network. "And we're also looking at the potential of another game in the UK area in Ireland, possibly. That's a possibility. And we'll certainly be back here in Germany. So if that total's eight, that's what we're shooting for."
The Pittsburgh Steelers played a preseason game at Croke Park in Dublin in 1997, but the NFL has yet to return to the Emerald Isle.
There have been nine College Football games in Ireland including one in each of the last three years at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, the likely site for an NFL game as well. The NFL has been expanding its International games in recent years, playing games in Germany and Brazil along with multiple games in London. Madrid was confirmed as a host in February for a 2025 regular season game.
Earlier this season, Goodell also mentioned the potential for hosting a Super Bowl in London as the NFL tries to expand its international reach. As of now, the league plays three games in London each year.
