Fans are having too much fun with AT&T Stadium's design flaw
By Max Weisman
The afternoon sun was an issue once again at AT&T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Late in the second quarter down 7-3, the Cowboys were deep in Eagles territory and had an opportunity to take the lead. Quarterback Cooper Rush, starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott, threw for CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, but the wide receiver couldn't catch the ball.
Following the game, a 34-6 Cowboys loss, Lamb was asked if the sun streaming through the AT&T Stadium windows impacted his ability to see the ball. Lamb told reporters he couldn't see at all.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the sun after the game, making frustrated comments defending his stadium.
"Well let's tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?" he said. "I'm saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where's the moon?"
Fans online began making jokes about Jones' comments and Lamb's encounter with the sun.
The Eagles drubbing of the Cowboys improved their record to 7-2, half a game ahead of the Washington Commanders for first place in the NFC East. The two teams have yet to play each other, but that will change Thursday night when Washington travels to Philadelphia for a battle for first place.
The Cowboys fell to 3-6, now three games out of a playoff spot, and with Dak Prescott missing the remainder of the season, a return to the playoffs seems unlikely for Dallas.
