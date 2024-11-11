Chet Holmgren shares message after suffering an injury
By Max Weisman
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without center Chet Holmgren for at least eight weeks following a pelvic injury Holmgren suffered during the Thunder's 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Thunder are calling the injury a right iliac wing fracture and an update on Holmgren's status will be given in eight to 10 weeks. He is expected to return this season, they said.
Holmgren suffered the injury midway through the first quarter when he went up in the air to challenge an Andrew Wiggins drive to the basket. The two collided and Holmgren landed awkwardly on his right side.
Following the game, Holmgren shared a message on his X account, addressing the injury.
"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before," he wrote. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our OKC fans and family🧡💙🤍
Thoughts from da hospital bed."
Holmgren jokingly posted on X that he couldn't believe Wiggins still made the layup on the play in which he got injured. Holmgren missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but came back last season and played all 82 regular season and all 10 playoff games for the Thunder.
The loss was the Thunder's second of the season, dropping them to 8-2, but they have an immediate chance to get back in the win column Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
