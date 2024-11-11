Camryn Bynum goes 'crazy' with Raygun breakdancing celebration
By Joe Lago
On-field celebrations have been taken to a new level, and it's a welcome development for the NFL, which has long been known as the "No Fun League."
Camryn Bynum definitely put himself in the running for Celebration of the Year.
The Minnesota Vikings safety clinched Sunday's 12-7 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars by intercepting a Mac Jones pass in the end zone. He immediately waved away his teammates to perform a routine he had been practicing for "a few weeks."
Bynum paid tribute to Australian breakdancer Raygun by performing the moves of the controversial Paris Olympian.
After the game, Bynum told reporters he's a "big fan" of Raygun and, like her, just "went out there and had fun."
"I've been saving that," Bynum said. "It's been a while since I had a celly, so I had to go crazy with this one. I wish I had a little more time. I would've done the whole dance, but trust me, I got another one coming."
"It was a fun celebration," he added. "It didn't take too much effort like the actual one."
The "effort" of Raygun is what created the biggest controversy of the Paris Games. Her performance resulted in zero points and sparked outrage in Australia, where an online petition demanded a "public apology" and a "full investigation."
Bynum said he's already worked on other celebrations.
"I got at least three ready every game just in case I get a three-turnover game, so I have to use them wisely," the former Cal star said. "But trust me, I got a few more in the bank."
Whoever handles Bynum's social media accounts has the same level of commitment, as evidenced by the video that combined moves of Bynum and Raygun in one clean edit. Well done, admin.
