Former Lakers champion adds himself to LeBron James' 'insane' dream
LeBron James has been one of the top players in the NBA since entering the league straight from high school. The King has won a plethora of accolades throughout his stint in the league.
James was a force to be reckoned with even before coming to the Association. He was by far the best high school player during his time with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
However, fans have always debated about how great LBJ would have been in the NCAA had he decided to attend college, at least for a season. Well, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers star thinks about it as well.
The 39-year-old revealed in a recent tweet that he dreamed about playing for Duke Blue Devils under the guidance of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Former Lakers star Dwight Howard took notice of the tweet and included himself in James' dream of playing at Duke.
"Imagine JJ, you, and me playing at Duke," Howard tweeted.
Similar to James, Howard also skipped college to register for the 2004 NBA Draft. He also included current Lakers head coach and Duke legend JJ Redick in this hypothetical NCAA team.
To be honest, the trio of Redick, James, and Howard sounds amazing on paper, especially under the leadership of Coach K. Unfortunately, the hypothetical team-up between the stars will remain nothing more than a dream.
