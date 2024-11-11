Jake Paul makes the most bold fight prediction against Mike Tyson
By Joe Lago
The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is finally going to happen. This Friday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will step into the ring against the former world heavyweight champion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a fight card streamed live on Netflix.
You can tell fight night is nearing with the combatants' trash talk going viral on social media.
Netflix's documentary on the fighters, "Countdown Paul vs. Tyson" is No. 4 among the streamer's top shows in the United States, and one clip from the series posted on X/Twitter drew over 12 million views. It shows Tyson chillingly explaining "the fundamental difference between me and Jake."
"He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer," Tyson says. "He's manufactured. I'm a natural born killer."
Boxing pundits are doing their part to drive interest in the fight between the 27-year-old Paul and the 58-year-old Tyson.
In "MVP Face 2 Face," Paul claims he'll achieve "the biggest moment in boxing history" when he "puts this man to sleep."
"He dreams a lot," says Tyson, shaking his head. "This is not going to come true, young man."
"He has a great imagination," adds Tyson while laughing.
Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts, mostly defeating handpicked opponents who've competed in mixed martial arts.
Tyson is 50-6 with 44 KOs, but his last competitive fight was in June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. The Boxing Hall of Famer's last official victory came against Clifford Etienne in February 2003.
Dismissing Tyson's experience and determination would be reckless by Paul. Likewise, underestimating Paul's boxing ability and endurance would be unwise for Tyson.
