Dan Campbell knows how to pump up his team after impressive comeback win
By Max Weisman
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, letting everyone know what he's thinking and feeling on the sideline. Following the Lions' second-half comeback against the Houston Texans to win 26-23 Sunday night, Campbell gave an impassioned victory speech in the Lions locker room.
It seemed the Texans had figured out the Lions. Entering the second half, Houston led the NFC North leader 23-7, intercepting Jared Goff three times. In the second half, though, the Texans didn't put any points on the board, and the Lions scored two touchdowns and kicked two 50+ yard field goals, the game-winner coming with no time left on the clock.
In the locker room after the game, Campbell made sure his team knows they have something special.
"Oh my god man," Campbell told a fired up Lions team. "Man that is the definition of resiliency. You guys just kept banging away right? We did whatever we had to do and we just bought our time. Defense that was outstanding, man. And we knew it was just a matter of time offense. We get our points, man. Bates that was freaking ginormous. And I'll just say this again, this is what great teams do. This is what great teams do. Even when you're having an off day, you find a way man. We freaking find a way and you will it to happen that's what you did today."
RELATED: Chiefs miraculously remain undefeated with win over Denver
Campbell handed out three game balls to people who contributed heavily to the win. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, cornerback Carlton Davis and kicker Jake Bates all received balls. Detroit's 8-1 record is its best through nine games since 1954, and the win kept them in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, a game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit plays the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars next week, looking to improve to 9-1.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Chiefs pull off another miracle to remain undefeated
CFB: How the Playoff rankings will look after Week 11
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Reporters are leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky
NFL: Goodell teases more international games—including Ireland