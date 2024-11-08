2x NBA champion and LeBron James' former teammate admits hating Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers defined the 2010s era in the NBA. The two sides led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James met four times in the NBA Finals.
Although the first two matchups in 2015 and 2016 were still pretty evenly matched, Kevin Durant's arrival tipped the scales toward the Warriors. Overall, the Cavaliers lost three out of four matchups against the Warriors on the biggest stage.
Evidently, at one point there was definite animosity between players of the two organizations. Former NBA player and LeBron James' teammate, JR Smith, recently confirmed those doubts in an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap podcast.
"I used to hate him, I ain't gonna lie," Smith said. "That man and Klay, I used to hate him, and I was cool with him at one point. We played golf together, went to CP wedding together, had a good old time. ... Then outta nowhere, we get in this situation where we play against each other in the Finals consistent."
Smith further claimed that even Curry and co. must have hated him alongside other players on the Cavs. But, at the same time, he explains it was bound to happen. Ultimately, it was nothing but the competitive side of the athletes, per Smith.
At the end of the day, the competition brought out the best in them during four consecutive NBA Finals matchups. The Cavs may have only defeated the Dubs in 2016, but it was a legendary series.
James, Smith, and more helped the Cavs become the only side to ever come back after going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.
