Victor Wembanyama and Spurs haven't "talked directly" to coach Gregg Popovich amid health concerns
The San Antonio Spurs were handed terrible news in the middle of the new season. While the team has seemingly improved in Victor Wembanyama's sophomore year, he is missing a major mentor on the sidelines.
Legendary head coach Gregg Popovich is temporarily away from his duties due to undisclosed health concerns. In the meantime, Mitch Johnson has stepped up as the Spurs' acting coach.
Speaking of coach Pop, Wembanyama recently revealed that the roster is not in direct contact with him. Instead, they are on a need-to-know basis right now.
"We don't hear a lot from Pop, but let's say they keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know," Wembanyama said. "So, I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon. But no, we're not talking to him directly."
The 75-year-old coach has been sidelined since the Spurs' Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his absence, the Spurs haven't allowed themselves to be out of contention as they still hold a 4-5 record this season.
However, with the NBA Cup starting soon, the Spurs would love to have coach Pop back in action. He has been the team's tactician since the 1996-97 season.
During his illustrious career, Popovich has helped the Spurs win five NBA Championships. Considering he is in his mid-70s, it may be time for him to pass the baton. Popovich may still oversee Wembanyama's growth from afar.
