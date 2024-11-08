Pep Guardiola pursued by another world soccer power
By Joe Lago
Pep Guardiola's future has been a popular topic in the soccer world for quite some time. Regarded as arguably the sport's best manager, the Manchester City boss has drawn nonstop speculation on where he might take his exceptional coaching talents next.
Last month, Guardiola was linked with England and its national team head coach opening, but that job went to Thomas Tuchel, the former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain manager.
RELATED: Bruce Arena, former USMNT head coach, lands in the most unlikely MLS role
On Friday, The Athletic reported that Guardiola has another big-time suitor — five-time world champion Brazil.
Sources have told The Athletic's Sam Lee that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is "making a major play to bring Guardiola on board" as head coach of the Selecao.
Lee also reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola "likes the idea of managing Brazil," although he would prefer to stay with Man City for one more year before taking over a national team to build toward the 2030 World Cup.
Guardiola has accomplished everything he set out to achieve in England when he joined Man City in 2016. He led the club to its first-ever Champions League in 2023 and has won six Premier League titles, including the last four.
Three straight defeats by Man City has placed more scrutiny on Guardiola and his future. Would he want to stay at City and continue its Premier League dynasty without Txiki Begiristain, his fellow ex-FC Barcelona compatriot who reportedly will leave at season's end?
The biggest question in soccer doesn't figure to be answered anytime soon.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Warriors’ backcourt has a great new nickname
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Watch out for the RSN ‘Trainwreck’
NFL: Winners & losers from the trade deadline