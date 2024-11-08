Ja'Marr Chase joined exclusive club Thursday night
By Max Weisman
Thursday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens was an instant classic, and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a huge reason why. Ultimately losing 35-34, Cincinnati's star wide receiver went off in the second half and joined a legend in the process.
Chase finished with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns came in the second half, including one with 38 seconds left that brought the Bengals within one, but the margin would remain one when Joe Burrow's pass intended for Tanner Hudson fell incomplete on the two-point conversion.
Chase finished with 55.4 PPR fantasy points, becoming the first player in NFL history to hit the 50-point single-game mark three times, and joined Jerry Rice as the only player to have multiple 55-point games.
As for the game itself, the fourth quarter provided enough drama for a whole season. After 35 total points were scored in the first three quarters, the Bengals and Ravens combined for 34 in the final frame. The Ravens entered the fourth down 21-14 but scored an 84-yard touchdown after starting a drive on their own eight-yard line.
After an 18-yard Mark Andrews touchdown put the Ravens up seven, the Bengals had their own big-play touchdown, 70 yards to Chase. It was Chase's second touchdown of more than 65 yards. Chase scored his third touchdown at the end of the game, a jump ball in the end zone, with the Ravens back up seven. Cincinnati elected to go for the win but failed and the Ravens held on to win 35-34.
Baltimore stayed on track with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, who play the Washington Commanders on Sunday, while Cincinnati fell to 4-6, a game-and-a-half out of a playoff spot. The Bengals can likely only afford one more loss if they want to make the playoffs.
