Bronny James already proving to be G League sensation with South Bay Lakers
By Joe Lago
Bronny James can't do anything about the critics. No matter how much he raises his game, the haters will always cry nepotism about his second-round selection by the NBA franchise who employs his father.
What can't be denied is the younger James' star power.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned James to their G League affiliate, and the rookie guard will make his debut with the South Bay Lakers on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars.
On Friday, the South Bay Lakers announced that the UCLA Health Training Center, which has a seating capacity of 750 fans, is already sold out for James' G League debut.
Fans aren't packing the Lakers' El Segundo practice court to see former Arizona big man Christian Koloko or Salt Lake City's Isaiah Wong or Oscar Tshiebwe. Hoops junkies might be in attendance to watch the former college standouts, but James is undoubtedly the main attraction.
James has played in four NBA games, including the history-making season opener with LeBron James to become the league's first-ever father/son duo, but he's totaled only 13 minutes and scored just four points. The 20-year-old's development will largely take place in the G League, where he'll continue to grow his offensive game as well as hone his defensive skills.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that James will only play in the South Bay Lakers' home games and will shuttle between both the NBA and G League rosters. James will be on the Lakers' NBA roster for Friday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers and return to the South Bay Lakers for Saturday's season opener.
