Mac Jones getting ready for his first start with Jacksonville
By Max Weisman
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence's left shoulder injury will likely keep him out on Sunday, paving the way for Mac Jones to get his first start with the Jaguars. Jones last started in Week 11 of last season for the New England Patriots and is now expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Lawrence suffered the injury during the Jaguars 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Lawrence is continuing treatment to his non-throwing arm and is weighing his options for the future.
Lawrence was having an alright season so far. Through nine games he had thrown for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. It's unclear when he will come back from his shoulder injury. A bad season has gotten worse for Jacksonville, who sit in last place in the AFC South at 2-7.
Jones has appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season, both coming in late game situations in which the outcome of the game was already determined. He's gone 6-for-9 with 28 yards. In 11 starts with the Patriots last season Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's fallen far from his rookie season performance when he led New England to a 10-7 record and a wild card spot.
Jones, a Jacksonville native, was traded to his hometown team in March in exchange for a sixth-round pick that the Patriots used on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton. He'll be in action again on Sunday at 1 at home against Minnesota.
