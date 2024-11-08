The Juan Soto sweepstakes have begun
By Max Weisman
The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto in December, and after a year of hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI, he's poised to get the second-largest contract in MLB history when he signs this offseason. The 26-year-old will likely get more than $500 million in his contract, and there's talk of him hitting $600 million.
According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to travel to Southern California to meet with Soto and his agent Scott Boras next week. This is the first reported meeting between Soto's camp and a team.
Puma reported that it's uncertain whether Soto and the Yankees have a meeting set, but general manager Brian Cashman has said that he's open to meeting with him as many times as he wants. According to the AP's Ronald Blum, Cashman has spoken to Boras about Soto and also about free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.
As for the other New York team, Cohen is the richest owner in the MLB, and it shows in the Mets payroll. Their $338 million payroll was the highest in the league in 2024, but New York has some financial flexibility in that Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer's contracts are expiring. According to The Athletic's Tim Britton, the Mets are shedding more than $180 million in expiring contracts, which gives them room to go after Soto.
After being two wins away from their first trip to the World Series since 2015, New York is poised to have another successful season, and adding Soto may be able to push them to the top. They'll need to outbid other teams first, though.
