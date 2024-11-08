Al Michaels couldn't stand the officiating Thursday night
By Max Weisman
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals played a classic Thursday night, but Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels thinks the game was marred by officiating. Baltimore won 35-34 after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw incomplete on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.
On the Amazon broadcast, rules expert Terry McAulay said there should have been at least one penalty called on Baltimore on the two-point attempt.
"It was clearly defensive holding...and that does look like forceable contact to the head of the quarterback," McAulay said.
Michaels had seen enough of this throughout the season and his career and responded to McAulay saying "too many games end this way. They just do."
No one can say for sure that the Bengals would have converted if given another chance following the penalty. However, fans are always frustrated when officials take the game out of the hands of the players, or in this case give too much power to the players. Fans, and announcers, want to see a clean game in which calls or no-calls have no effect on the outcome.
Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters why he went for the win instead of playing for overtime.
"Came here to win," he said.
Simple as that.
The situation was very similar to one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in Monday night. Tampa Bay elected to tie the game and send it to overtime where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans were clamoring online for the Buccaneers to go for it, but they didn't, likely fearing what happened to Cincinnati Thursday night.
