Anthony Edwards reveals Draymond Green's crucial advice after Team USA's gold medal run
Anthony Edwards' rise to stardom has allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to actively compete in the Western Conference since the departure of Kevin Garnett.
Ant-Man led the T-Wolves to the Western Conference Finals last season, albeit it ended in a defeat. But fans have looked at the run as a positive sign.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' savage 2-word response to his haters
Edwards wants to build on last season's run instead of being satisfied with a single WCF run in his NBA career. The 23-year-old star further revealed that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green actually helped him realize this after Team USA's gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"It was just about like ‘don’t be a moment type of guy’. So that’s my main goal," Edwards said about Green's advice. "I want to be somebody that’s like they know we gonna, if we coming in, they better be ready to play so we got to get to that level. We not there yet and it’s probably, it’s on me."
Green has remained a key member of the Warriors dynasty throughout his career. During his time in the NBA, Dray has missed the playoffs just four times. The hunger to play well in the postseason has always helped the Dubs in dominating the league in the modern era.
It's great to see that the fire to compete consistently in the playoffs has been passed on to the next generation of stars as well. Speaking of Ant and the T-Wolves, they are off to a good start in the 2024-25 NBA season.
The organization is currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 5-3 record. Sure, there is still room for improvement, the new season has just started. As the year progresses, the Timberwolves should finish the campaign as a top-4 seed in the West.
