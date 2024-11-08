Would Stephen A. Smith really make a presidential run?
By Joe Lago
Stephen A. Smith isn't just sticking to sports. The most prominent talking head in sports media discusses a wide range of topics on his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show."
The 57-year-old Smith has not been afraid to venture into the world of politics. And as the presidential election wound down, he appeared on Fox News to joust with political pundit Sean Hannity.
Smith remains fascinating to fans of ESPN's flagship debate show, "First Take," where he's not afraid to share controversial opinions, some of them polarizing. However, what can't be denied is that he draws people's attention whether they agree or disagree.
On Thursday, Smith talked politics again on "The View," and when he was asked if he would ever run for president, he replied, "Hell no."
"I like my life," he explained. "I live a pretty good life."
Smith said he wished he could be "on a debate stage going up against these guys with the presidency on the line." And there would be only scenario in which he would submit himself to the nonstop scrutiny of the campaign trail.
"I have no desire to be a Congressional figure or a Senator," Smith said. "But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it."
"I would be an Independent. Because I don't like either side," Smith added. "And I'm not gonna be bought and paid for. I'm gonna do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be. And I'm gonna make my decisions and I'm gonna stand on it."
That last sentence drew applause from the studio audience.
Smith shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, one that he saw "coming from a mile away," citing the Democrats' "quandary" over Joe Biden's refusal to be a "stop-gap" candidate.
As far as his day job, Smith is reportedly seeking a Pat McAfee-type contract exceeding $100 million and looking to expand his role at ESPN should he re-sign with the network.
