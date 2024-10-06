Roundup: Ashton Jeanty, Bronny James and Vandy's massive upset
By Evan Bleier
Yesterday is in the rearview mirror and today's another day for the Roundup...Let's go...ESPN's "College GameDay" in Berkley got a little hectic — and a college student nailed a $100,000 kick on the show...Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's jaw-dropping statistic after his Week 6 performance...Bronny James's NBA debut already has the haters out in full force...Vanderbilt students bring goalpost to Broadway after impossible victory over Alabama...Speaking of, current Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer wiped out Nick Saban history in one half on Saturday...See the Missouri head coach's intense reaction to the missed call that led to a Texas A&M touchdown...Fans prepare to watch NFL’s two worst offenses face off on Sunday...Davante Adams pushes trade drama into overdrive with cryptic clues...Amazon's broadcast of Buccaneers-Falcons on "TNF" averaged 12.3 million viewers...NFL says Tua Tagovailoa’s return is a matter for him, his doctors and the Dolphins...MLB and Nike pull the plug on controversial new-age uniforms...Victor Wembanyama has drawn the most inspiration from Caitlin Clark...NFL 2024: The best games to watch in Week 5...Is the WNBA headed for a work stoppage over player salaries?
