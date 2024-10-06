NFL 2024: Best games to watch in Week 5
By Tyler Reed
The NFL season kicked off Week 5 of the regular season in thrilling fashion, as the Atlanta Falcons took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a walk-off overtime touchdown. The other primetime games this week include an old-school rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
But what games should a thirsty football fan be looking for that are not in primetime? Here are the three best games of the week that every fan should watch.
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
An early morning matchup in London will start the Sunday slate of Week 5 in a matchup that could cause some fireworks across the pond. The Minnesota Vikings come into this one with a surprising 4-0 record, taking on a New York Jets team that is still trying to find a rhythm with future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This one could be a fun way to avoid leaving the house from morning to night on a cozy Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
The reigning NFC champions have stumbled out of the gate this season, posting a 2-2 record heading into their Week 5 matchup with NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are a tricky 1-3 team that has an offense with the potential to go off at any time.
This game could be one of those games where whoever has the ball last will win the game, which is something Niners fans know all too well, thanks to Patrick Mahomes.
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans
The Buffalo Bills looked to be the best team in the league until their lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday night. This week, the Bills will look to lock back in against a Houston Texans team that many believe is the future of the league. This game has all the makings of being the best game of the weekend.
