New York Mets deliver epic comeback to earn spot in National League Divisional Series
By Tyler Reed
Nothing brings out the magical feeling in sports more than the MLB Postseason. Every pitch, every swing, and every play is amplified times ten when October rolls around. Thursday night, the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers met in a Game 3 where the loser would be sent packing while the winner would continue dancing.
All hope seemed lost for the Mets as the team trailer the Brewers 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning. That was until a New York polar bear stepped up to the plate and delivered what would become one of the most iconic moments in the Mets' history.
A moment that is made for October, Pete Alonso blasted a three-run shot that would become the kill shot for the Brewers. The Mets would add one more insurance run in the top of the ninth before slamming the door shot on Milwaukee's dreams of an NLDS appearance.
RELATED: Miami Marlins continue to be the laughingstock of the MLB with recent moves
Being the resident Cincinnati Reds fan here at TBL, it warms my heart to see the Brewers and their fans watching the postseason on the couch with the rest of us. Now, the Mets and Detroit Tigers will look to become the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks as they attempt to make a miracle run to the World Series.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/CFB: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter No. 1 pick in new mocks
SPORTS MEDIA: Get ready for Marshawn Lynch on ‘College Gameday’
WNBA: Caitlin Clark wins W ROY—but not unanimously?!