Kalen DeBoer wiped out Nick Saban history in one half on Saturday
By Max Weisman
Down goes number one! The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a shocking upset at home Saturday beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 40-35. Vanderbilt had never beaten the number-one team in the country and Alabama had lost just once in their last 124 games against unranked opponents.
It seems the Tide were suffering from a big win hangover. A week after upsetting No. 2 Georgia 41-34 in the game of the year and jumping to the top of the AP Poll, the Crimson Tide look sluggish against SEC foe Vanderbilt. Vandy started the game with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive and on Alabama's third play from scrimmage returned a Jalen Milroe interception for six.
The teams traded touchdown drives before the Commodore defense forced a three and out in which the Tide lost three yards. Vanderbilt added a field goal and they scored on three straight drives to take a 23-7 lead. Crazily, the 23 points Vanderbilt has scored is ten more than they scored in the four games they played against Alabama in the entire Nick Saban era. They equaled that number in the first quarter alone.
In those four games against Alabama with Nick Saban at the helm, Vanderbilt lost 24-10, 34-0, 59-0 and 55-3. The Commodores haven't beaten Alabama since 1984, registering 19 straight losses in the series.
The Tide cut into the deficit late in the second quarter on the back of a Jam Miller three-yard touchdown run. Vanderbilt dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 42:08 of game time compared to only 17:52 for the Tide. Milroe was 19-for-25 with 312 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander had two touchdowns on 64 rushing yards.
Vanderbilt shocked the college football world, never relinquishing the lead. Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, leading Vandy in the upset of the year. Commodores head coach Clark Lea was showered with Gatorade as students stormed the field.
The 40 points are the most Vanderbilt has scored against Alabama since beating the Tide 78-0 in 1906. Vanderbilt is now 1-60 against AP Top 5 teams as Alabama suffers its fourth loss to unranked teams as the top team in the country.
