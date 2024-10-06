Vanderbilt students bring goalpost to Broadway after impossible victory (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
Nothing is going to top the Vanderbilt Commodores' massive 40-35 upset over the number one Alabama Crimson Tide. Just one week after Alabama won what many thought to be the best regular season game of all time over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide came to Nashville with a massive hangover.
From my experience, one normally leaves Nashville with the hangover, not coming in with one. However, Vanderbilt sent the number one team home pack an L for the first time in school history. Nobody should be surprised that the Commodores fans don't really know how to celebrate such a win.
Fans of the so-called "Harvard of the South" made their way down to the Nashville strip with a legendary souvenir of the most iconic game in school history. If you're a lover of goalposts staying put, then look away. Vanderbilt fans took to Broadway in Nashville carrying their big yellow friend.
It looks as if the goalpost made its final resting place in the Cumberland River. However, it appears the Vanderbilt football program is far from being laid to rest. The Commodores' monster upset is just another beautiful moment in the history of one of the greatest sports ever played.
