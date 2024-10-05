Missouri head coach's intense reaction to missed call that led to Texas A&M touchdown
By Max Weisman
The biggest game of the college football weekend is already controversial. The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies are looking to upset Top 10 Missouri at home and secure a statement win. Missouri is coming off of two close wins at home, beating Boston College by six and Vanderbilt by three in double overtime last week whereas the Aggies already have two SEC wins, beating Florida and Arkansas.
On Missouri's first drive, the Tigers elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Texas A&M 40-yard line. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook fired downfield for Theo Wease Jr. Wease seemed to be interfered with by Aggies cornerback Will Lee III and the referees agreed. However, the flag was picked up and no interference penalty was called, leading to a turnover on downs.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was furious with the referee's decision.
The Aggies were gifted great field position, and took advantage, driving to the end zone in eight plays. Running back Amari Daniels punched it in from one yard out and Texas A&M took a 7-0 lead. Following a Missouri three-and-out, the Aggies added a 44-yard field goal.
Missouri has an additional reason to be angry with the referees. A 75-yard touchdown was wiped off the board due to an ineligible man downfield and fans have noticed.
Texas A&M leads Missouri 10-0 at the end of the first quarter but are threatening to score again.
