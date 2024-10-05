Bronny James' NBA debut already has the haters out in full force
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers started the preseason portion of their schedule on Friday night. Now, what makes that so special? Well, it was Bronny James' debut. James saw his first NBA action, and the haters were ready to post their disdain.
Since it was announced that James had been selected by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, the kid has been heavily scrutinized. Sure, having a dad who is one of the greatest players ever to play the game may have helped him get this opportunity, but you're lying to yourself if you believe that you wouldn't do the same.
It wasn't the ideal start for James, as he finished with two points on 1 of 6 from shooting. That shooting performance had the haters out in full force.
The younger James knew that this would be an uphill battle; however, if the hater crowd is out before the first preseason game is over, then the hill will look more like Mount Everest. Not that his father doesn't deal with this on a daily basis, but it appears that Bronny's doubters are ready to attack at any moment, even from their grandmother's basement.
