Travis Hunter rises to consensus No. 1 pick in latest NFL mock drafts
By Joe Lago
NFL teams are just four weeks into the 2024 season, and college football is entering its sixth week. So, yeah, it's a bit premature to be predicting which NFL team will end up with the No. 1 overall selection and which top prospect will shake commissioner Roger Goodell's hand as the first pick.
However, as a public service announcement to football fans too busy managing their fantasy teams, here's something you should know: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is currently the consensus No. 1 player among the latest NFL mock drafts.
The Buffaloes' star wide receiver and cornerback is listed as the top player in new first-round projections, including The Athletic, Pro Football Focus and USA Today.
Hunter's growing top-prospect status comes after another dominant display on offense and defense in Colorado's 48-21 victory against UCF. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior caught nine passes for 89 yards and made an incredible diving interception in a resume-enhancing performance for the Heisman Trophy.
PFF called Hunter a talent who's "too special to pass up" as "one of the best wide receivers" and one of the "top cornerbacks" in the country. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner called Hunter "a modern-day Charles Woodson — only with more offensive polish."
And if anyone can buck the trend of quarterbacks and pass rushers taken at No. 1, it's Hunter with his "singular talents," according to USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.
Again, it's way too early to be focused on the NFL Draft (unless you're a fan of the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars), but Hunter's No. 1 pick consensus is worth noting.
We now return you to your regular football programming.
