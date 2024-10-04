The Big Lead

Victor Wembanyama has drawn the most inspiration from Caitlin Clark

By Joe Lago

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after an overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The future face of the NBA says he has drawn inspiration from the present-day phenom of the WNBA.

In a video posted on the San Antonio Spurs' X account, Victor Wembanyama is asked which WNBA player he is most inspired by, and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year replied, "Caitlin Clark" — the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year from the Indiana Fever.

"When she was in college, the only college player that I was really in awe of (was her) game, you know," Wembanyama said. "I'm saying (in) men and women's college basketball, she's probably the most impressive I've seen."

It's not surprising the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama looks up (figuratively) to the 6-foot Clark.

The Frenchman likes to handle the ball and set up teammates just like Clark, the Fever's star point guard who led the WNBA in assists (8.4 per game). He also likes to shoot 3-pointers, although not with the same regularity and accuracy as Clark.

Also, the 22-year-old Clark is older than the 20-year-old Wembanyama, who turns 21 in January. Wembanyama, who idolized Kevin Durant while growing up in France, certainly respects his basketball elders.

