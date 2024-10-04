Stephen A. Smith earns unfavorable nickname from ESPN colleagues
By Tyler Reed
The saying usually goes that a man is not of many words but for Stephen A. Smith, that would be the exact opposite. The most popular media personality on ESPN made waves this week when news broke that Smith was looking for a nine-digit deal when negotiating with the company. A company that continues to let go of talent for financial reasons.
One could imagine that many around the company are not thrilled with another big player asking for bags of cash, as the company attempts to focus its coverage on a few personalities instead of many. If you happen to believe that, then you would be right. Rumors are now spreading that Smith has earned quite a nickname from his colleagues.
The U.S. Sun dropped the story on Smith's colleagues not being happy with him, giving him the nickname "Mr. Greedy."
""The situation about Stephen A. Smith bringing tons of attention to his salary requests and the fact that he wants to be the most paid guy on TV and asks for 25 million per year adds a lot of tension to the team, to the journalists who aren’t on his 'small circle, king’s court' and on the crew, as it will literally explode the budget of the show," a journalist on the show told The U.S. Sun."
An anonymous source detailed the current tension with Smith at the workplace. However, if I'm getting $100 million a year, I wouldn't concern myself with the opinions of others while counting my dough.
