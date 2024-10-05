Cal student nails $100,000 kick on ESPN College GameDay (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
ESPN's College GameDay is airing from the University of California, Berkeley, for the first time in the history of the show. The show has been electric from its start, as fans have been passionate from the moment the cameras were turned on. The stop in Berkeley has also become an all-time memorable stop.
Each week, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit seek out one lucky student and give them the opportunity of a lifetime by making a kick that will change their financial future. On Saturday, Cal student Daniel Villasenor was given the opportunity to make a kick for $75,000
Unfortunately, Daniel missed it.
However, Mr. Villasenor was given another chance, with the stakes much higher. This time, a made kick would award the student $100,000 while adding another $100,000 to the already $500,000 hurricane relief being sent to those affected by Hurricane Helene.
Maybe the kid lives for the pressure, as Villasenor booted the $700,000 kick right through the uprights. It was a magical moment that could even make the angriest Miami fan happy for a Cal Bear today.
God bless college football.
