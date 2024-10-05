Fans Prepare to Watch NFL’s Two Worst Offenses Face Off on Sunday
By Max Weisman
Prepare yourselves, football fans. The worst game of the NFL year might be coming up Sunday. The New England Patriots are hosting the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East rivalry clash, but expect a snoozefest.
Not only are both teams 1-3, but they enter the game with the NFL's two worst scoring offenses. New England has scored an abysmal 13 points per game and Miami is somehow worse, scoring 11.3 points per game. Both the Patriots and the Dolphins have scored only one touchdown in their past two games.
For those wondering, the last 0-0 tie was in 1943.
Both teams are coming into the game severely injured as well. Miami's offense likely would not be this bad if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn't out with a concussion. Tagovailoa suffered the head injury in a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that Tagovailoa is symptom-free and will return when he is eligible to come off of Injured Reserve.
The Patriots have ruled out safety Jabril Peppers and placed center David Andrews on the Injured Reserve list. Other significant names for New England on Saturday's injury report include safety Kyle Dugger, cornerback Jonathan Jones and cornerback Marcus Jones. All are questionable.
For Miami, cornerback Jordan Poyer is out, but running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play.
The Dolphins are expected to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the second week in a row and New England will stick with Jacoby Brissett as their signal caller. Brissett has started all four games for New England thus far.
Vegas doesn't expect this game to be anywhere near high-scoring. The total is set at 35.5 points. Last year, the Patriots played in three very low scoring games, losing 10-6, 10-7 and 6-0. We could be in for another one of those kind of games Sunday.
