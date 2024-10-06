Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty's jaw-dropping statistic after Week 6 performance
By Tyler Reed
If you don't know the name Ashton Jeanty, then you better get ready to learn it for the Heisman favorite. The Boise State running back has electrified fans all season, and his performance on Saturday was nothing short of legendary.
Jeanty got things started early in the Broncos' destruction of Utah State when he went for a cool 75 yards to the house to bust open the scoring gates. In just six carries, Jeanty had 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the night.
But not even that start could prepare you for the jaw-dropping state that Jeanty has this season.
This doesn't even seem like it can be possible, but Jeanty has hit the 1,000-yard mark on the season before even hitting 100 carries on the year. In what world is someone capable of doing that?
Everyone knows the Heisman voters are not brave enough to give the Broncos running back the award. However, the 2024 season will forever be the story of Jeanty creating history, week after week.
