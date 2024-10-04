Roundup: The Mets, a TNF Thriller and Stephen A. Smith's nickname
By Evan Bleier
Another day, another Roundup...Let's go...It doesn't get much better than the New York Mets delivering an epic comeback to earn a spot in the National League Divisional Series...Stephen A. Smith has earned an unfavorable nickname from his ESPN colleagues...The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers breathed life into "TNF" on Amazon with an overtime thriller...AI: The perfect girlfriend...Travis Hunter rises to consensus No. 1 pick in latest NFL mock drafts...Padres blocking Dodgers fans from buying Petco Park tickets again...Miami Marlins continue to be the laughingstock of the MLB with recent moves...The Reds are giving Terry Francona a three-year contract to come out of retirement and be their new manager...Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has emerged as a Heisman favorite...The Devils meet the Sabres in Prague this weekend to open the NHL's regular season...A British surgeon used a Swiss Army to open the chest of a patient because he could not find a scalpel...Patrick Ewing was hired by the Knicks as a basketball ambassador...Can pro sports and drag queens coexist? A northern England mill town finds out...The biggest draft mistakes in fantasy football...College Football 2024: The best uniform combinations and Saturday matchups of Week 6...Kirk Cousins for MVP?
