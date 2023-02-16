New DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 on ANY WIN
It's time to get set for Spring Training and the upcoming MLB season, so DraftKings Sportsbook has a new amazing promo to help boost your bankroll for the big year! If you bet $5 on any team's moneyline and your team wins, you'll win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed!
Find out below how to claim this great offer, but know you need to act quickly before it expires!
DraftKings Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline tonight, you'll win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins! That's +3000 odds for anyone to win!
Follow these steps and that $150 is yours!
- Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $5 or more
- Bet at least $5 on any team's moneyline in any sport
That's it! Provided you bet at least $5, you'll receive an extra $150 in bonus bets if the team you bet on wins the game!
Note that this offer works on any team's moneyline. If you want to bet a massive favorite like the Arizona Wildcats tonight at -550, you can! This offer is truly valid for any win.
Normally, a $5 bet on a team like Arizona would profit only around $1. Thanks to DraftKings, you'll get $150 in profit for the same bet! Now THAT'S what I call value!
Only new DraftKings users can claim this promo and it won't be around long! Sign up for DraftKings now and turn $5 into $150 from any win!
If you already have a DraftKings account or just want more bonus bets, there are a couple of other stellar promos you should claim too:
Just like that, you're in line to turn $5 into $150 from any win tonight! Pick the biggest favorite you can and get ready to celebrate!
Take advantage of this opportunity to secure a glorious payday and sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.