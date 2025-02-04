Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift's cooking skills during Super Bowl media days
By Tyler Reed
The Super Bowl has become more than just a game. The week leading up to the big game is one of the biggest parties on the sports calendar.
The media swarms whatever town that is hosting the Super Bowl, and before the week is over, fans know the answer to questions they would have never thought to ask.
One of the more popular players to be interviewed this week is none other than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, and his team is looking to win their third straight Lombardi Trophy.
However, it can't be understated; when you are the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, you become larger than life.
When asked about Swift's culinary skills, Kelce had one recepie on his mind that is his favorite dish of Taylor's, homemade Pop-Tarts.
Not only is Swift a Grammy Award winner or a strong candidate for being one of the top guest stars in 'New Girl' history, but it appears she can also bake.
Win or lose the big game, Kelce is probably hoping to see some homemade Pop-Tarts when he finally gets home.
Super Bowl 59 is slated to start at 6:30 pm EST. this Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to put an end to the Chiefs dynasty in what should be an exciting matchup.
Before we get to the big game, can someone ask Swift for the recipe for those Pop-Tarts? I'm looking for the perfect sweet treat to follow my gorging of tacos on Sunday.
