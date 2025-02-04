Will Andy Reid retire if Chiefs win a third straight Super Bowl?
By Joe Lago
Winning a third consecutive Super Bowl would be unprecedented, and it would be the ultimate triumphant scenario for Andy Reid to leave on top with a history-making achievement.
As storybook as that scene would be to retire from football, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach said he isn't ready to call it a career.
“Yes, I’ll be back,” Reid said Tuesday at his Super Bowl press conference in New Orleans.
With a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Superdome, the 66-year-old Reid will become the third head coach in NFL history with four Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four).
Also, with 301 career wins (regular season and playoffs), Reid is within reach of Don Shula's all-time record of 347 victories. However, the records and accolades aren't why Reid continues to coach.
“That’s not part of it,” Reid told reporters. “I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game.”
On Monday night, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt addressed the retirement rumors surrounding Reid.
"I was always surprised when I heard those rumors because I know how much fun Andy's having," Hunt told Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "In a lot of ways, he is rejuvenated by the success the team's had. Certainly, he's matched with a quarterback that's a perfect complement for him in Patrick (Mahomes).
"I know (Reid) loves what he's doing. I'm glad we haven't heard any of those rumors this year. I know for a fact he's going to be back next year. We'll get there when we get there, but I think Andy loves what he's doing. And he's going to do it for a long time."
