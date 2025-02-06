Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan's Raw on Netflix boos: 'I'm all for people getting what they deserve'
By Simon Head
If you ask Seth Rollins a straight question, he'll give you a straight answer, and he didn't hold back when asked for his thoughts on Hulk Hogan getting booed on the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Rollins appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football from Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, as he engaged in a typically fun, light-hearted interview with the GMFB team.
But, when Kyle Brandt asked him about the booing of Hogan, Rollins didn't pull any punches as he gave his honest opinion on what happened on January 6 in Inglewood, California.
"I am all for people getting what they deserve," he said.
"That's how I feel about Hulk Hogan.
"If you are getting booed by the masses, there's a reason for it, alright? So I don't know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve, so I'm happy to see it. I love to see it."
Hogan being met with deafening boos on his Raw on Netflix appearance was one of the big stories to come out of the first show of the WWE's Netflix era, as the packed crowd at Intuit Dome let Hogan know exactly what they thought of him.
"You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner, because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin, dudes," he said, as the boos got even louder.
Hogan went on to complete his schtick as he shouted out his new beer brand, and paid homage to the WWE's new streaming partners Netflix, who he described as "the greatest tag-team partner of all time."
But nobody in the building was interested in anything Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, had to say. They were too busy booing the place down.
Some at the time suggested that the boos were in opposition to Hogan's support of President Donald Trump, but given that those same fans were cheering to the rafters for The Undertaker, another public supporter of Trump, that theory struggled to hold water.
Instead, it was more likely a reaction to Hogan's other high-profile issues, most notably a leaked video in 2015 showing him using racist language several times to describe his daughter's rumored boyfriend. He later apologized, but was fired from the WWE, only to be reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.
But when it comes to racist outbursts, people don't forget easily, and actor and host of the No Contest Wrestling podcast, O'Shea Jackson Jr, was in attendance at the event, and admitted he was one of the thousands of fans giving pelters to the former fan-favorite.
"I was one of them. I'll show you the video. Me, Eric Andre, and Wale were giving it to him!" he told Sway's Universe.
"The racism, bro. It's just hard to forget how detailed that rant was. If you look up his rant, it's very detailed.
"I get a lot of people online who are like, 'Well, he would be mad if he found out about that whole generation!' Yeah, well, when I find out, I'll be mad. But right now? Bringing him out here? What did you think was gonna happen?"
The decision to feature Hogan on WWE's first show on Netflix was a rare misstep on a night that saw the WWE move into an exciting new era for professional wrestling.
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that a lack of contrition from Hogan for that rant in particular would have been the main reason for the reception he received on that January 6 show.
"Right now, with the social climate and the things that he's said and done, and his lack of effort to try to fix it, people are gonna come down on him," Henry told TMZ.
And, speaking on GMFB, Rollins admitted that he felt very similarly, and suggested that until Hogan looks to take responsibility and amends, it's going to be hard for Hulkamania to run anywhere any more.
"Look, I said this before about the Hulkster. He's the guy that got me into this industry, as far as (my) love for professional wrestling. So I'll never take that away from him. What he's done for our business, I'll never take that away from him," Rollins explained.
"But I do think there's some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn't yet.
"Maybe, when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we'll see."
