NBA unveils uniforms for 74th All-Star Game
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has dominated the headlines this week as the trade deadline has had some deals go down that fans still can't believe.
The biggest story from the NBA Trade Deadline is Luka Doncic being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move nobody saw coming.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even mentioned that the trade deadline needs to be moved to the NBA All-Star weekend so players are not being traded in between games.
This year, the NBA will be celebrating the 74th NBA All-Star Game. The game is a moment where fans and players can appreciate those who have put in the work during the NBA season.
Recently, the league gave fans their first taste of the uniforms that will be worn and the court design in San Francisco.
The uniforms are the classic red and blue that have always been the go-to look for the Eastern and Western Conference foes.
The court design is a celebration of cultures drawn from San Francisco and Oakland, which screams this court belongs to the Golden State Warriors.
Are they the best all-star uniforms? No. If we had it our way, the players would play the game in their actual team uniforms.
However, this look is better than any neon color that has been splashed on in the past, and thankfully, the red and blue have survived for another season.
