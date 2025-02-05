Greg Brooks Jr. speaking out on lawsuit against LSU and treatment from Brian Kelly
By Tyler Reed
Greg Brooks Jr. started his college football career with the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to LSU to play for Brian Kelly back in 2022.
Brooks earned his way to becoming a captain for the Tigers in 2023, a time when he also realized that something was not right with his health.
Brooks Jr. told Good Morning America that he started to suffer from symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and headaches during football practice.
It wasn't shortly after dealing with these symptoms that Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a brain tumor; however, Brooks' treatment of his health issues by the football team was a concern.
During the interview with GMA, the Brooks family revealed that the school told them they had one option and that it was emergency surgery.
That surgery led to Brooks having multiple strokes, leading to a long road to recovery. In his darkest days, Brooks Jr. hasn't even received a call from his former head coach, Brian Kelly.
Brooks' father, Greg Brooks Sr., has been stunned that Kelly has not reached out to speak with his son about his heartbreaking health battle.
Brooks Jr. stated that he was speaking up about his story because he wants other athletes to know that if they ever feel that something isn't right, they should seek a second opinion.
Just an awful story, and it's a bad look for the LSU football program and head coach Brian Kelly. But it's a story that needed to be told.
