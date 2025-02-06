Philadelphia Eagles defensive star could miss the Super Bowl due to illness
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet this Sunday in Super Bowl 59. The meeting between the two will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which saw the Chiefs get the victory.
This Sunday, the Chiefs will be looking to win their third straight Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles have revenge on their mind.
RELATED: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says Philadelphia “deserves to host the Super Bowl”
Everyone knows that the only way to beat the Chiefs is to somehow stop the unstoppable force that is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In order to do that, the Eagles will need to be 100% on defense. However, some news has come out the team could be without run-stopper Jalen Carter.
John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia is reporting that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told him that Carter is suffering from an illness.
The illness is said to be spreading around the team, and Carter was a limited participant in practice yesterday,
The news that an illness is spreading through the Eagles camp is the last thing a fan wants to see before the big game.
RELATED: Super Bowl week: 10 iconic must-see spots in New Orleans
We can see it now: fans believe the Chiefs gave the Eagles an illness on purpose to secure their third straight Super Bowl.
In all seriousness, everyone should hope for the Eagles to be at 100% so fans can watch a great game this Sunday,
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER :Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is