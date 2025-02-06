Chiefs looking to build new training facility that will cost a few dozen eggs
By Tyler Reed
It has to be the most amazing feeling in the world to see your team attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl.
That's exactly what Kansas City Chiefs fans are hoping happens on Sunday, as the team will look to win their fourth Super Bowl in five years.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes wants to impress the 'GOAT' but it's not Tom Brady
The Chiefs have become the latest dynasty that is barreling through the league, and now, ownership wants the franchise's facilities to match their greatness.
Daniel Kaplan of Front Office Sports reports that Chiefs team president Mark Donovan is interested in building a nearly half-billion-dollar new training facility for the franchise.
“It’s probably $250 to $450 [million] depending on what you’re going to do,” Donovan stated. "I mean, think about what Minnesota did, right? They built a brand-new training facility, and then they put … outside it a 5,000-seat stadium, like if you did that, that’s a different number than if you just built new facilities.”
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' 'it' factor puts him above Tom Brady, says former Super Bowl quarterback
The Chiefs have become the new version of the New England Patriots and now want to reap the benefits of being the top franchise in the most popular sports league.
The Chiefs are ready to take the next step in terms of looking the part of a dynasty. On Sunday, the team could put themselves in a prime position to be known as the greatest dynasty ever to play in the NFL.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER :Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is