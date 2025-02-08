There's a very real chance the Titans won't pick number one in the draft
By Matt Reed
When the NFL Draft officially gets underway this April the Tennessee Titans will control the draft board with the number one pick currently in their possession after finishing with just three wins in 2024.
However, there's growing feeling around the league that the Titans might not hold onto the no. 1 pick, which could create some wild drama as draft season unfolds. ESPN's Dan Graziano says "multiple people" he's spoken with are under the impression that the Titans could trade the first pick and instead look for replacements at quarterback elsewhere.
An even more shocking revelation was Graziano also suggesting that Tennessee might consider giving young quarterback WIll Levis another opportunity to prove himself in 2025.
This comes after Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker suggested recently that his team "won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft."
Now, that remark is extremely vague because it doesn't necessarily mean the Titans would even select a quarterback if they do in fact hold onto the top pick. Players like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter have been rated extremely highly by scouts, while Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are believed to be the best quarterbacks on the board.
With over two months until the draft, it seems like a lot of craziness could unfold as teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and more potentially look to sway the Titans and move up for the first pick.
