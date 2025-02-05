Start saving, Super Bowl tickets could sell for nearly $60,000 by 2035
By Simon Head
Tickets to the Super Bowl are always the hottest tickets in sports, and ahead of Super Bowl LIX, statisticians have looked at the trends and calculated how ticket prices for future Super Bowl games could go through the roof over the next decade.
Average ticket prices for this year’s game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans are expected to range from $4,000 for upper-level seats to $20,000 for premium club seating. But those prices could look like bargains in 10 years’ time, according to projections compiled for CanadaCasino.
Tickets for Super Bowl I cost just $12, the equivalent of $111.88 when adjusted for inflation.
But the growth of the NFL, and Super Bowl, has seen ticket prices skyrocket, with inflated demand and the addition of premium experiences helping push those ticket prices further skyward.
Based on their historical data and predictive modeling, the price of an average Super Bowl ticket could soar to a staggering $57,189 by 2035. And, by 2040, an average ticket could be as high as $145,000.
Year
Average Ticket Price
Adjusted for Inflation
1967
$12
$111
2005
$600
$798
2015
$2,000
$2,369
2024
$12,121
$12,121
2030 (predicted)
$25,094
$25,094
2035 (predicted)
$57,189
$57,189
2040 (predicted)
$145,000
$145,000
A spokesperson for CanadaCasino said: “With the Super Bowl rapidly evolving from a major sporting event to a luxury experience, it’s clear that the cost of attending is escalating at an unsustainable rate.
“While the thrill of watching the game live may be priceless to some, for many fans, the dream of attending a Super Bowl may remain just that – a dream.”
