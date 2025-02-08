Canelo Alvarez signs colossal four-fight deal with Riyadh Season
By Simon Head
Jake Paul just got played.
According to reports, YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared set for a blockbuster boxing match with current pound-for-pound superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. But, as things progressed over the last 24 hours, it became clear that Canelo vs Paul was not going to happen.
That's because, later in the day, it was announced by Turki Alalshikh that Canelo had signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season
RELATED: Boxing's next megafight set for September in Las Vegas
"Don't mess with the lion," said Alalshikh on X.
"4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh season ... The deal is done.
"A lion doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of a sheep. Fear the lion, not the jungle."
Alalshikh-owned Ring Magazine reported the full details of the deal, following Alalsheikh's video message on X, as the timeline of events was explained.
Canelo's first fight is set to take place in May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the report stating that the bout will not be against Paul, despite reports to the contrary. Instead, Jermall Charlo and Bruno Surace are thought to the the frontrunners to face Canelo in his Riyadh Season debut.
Canelo will then face fellow four-weight world champion Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in September.
The third fight of the deal will see Canelo return to Riyadh in February 2026, with a potential rematch with Dmitry Bivol, or matchups with English stars Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr believed to be under consideration.
Canelo's fourth appearance, and his third in Riyadh, is planned for October 2026 against an opponent to be determined closer to the time.
The deal sent shockwaves through the boxing world, with Canelo going all-in on his new association with Riyadh Season for a quartet of big-money fights.
The big question is, who will Jake Paul look to fight now?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Previewing the Eagles’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Did ex-QB’s insane vote cost Lamar Jackson the MVP?
NBA: Laker fans love Luka’s reaction to Draymond mishap