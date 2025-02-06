Malcolm Butler finally reveals why he was benched in Super Bowl 52 in a confusing way
By Tyler Reed
The last time the Philadelphia Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy was Super Bowl 52. It was a game that I didn't believe the Eagles stood a chance in with Nick Foles at quarterback.
However, you know the story. Foles has the game of his life outdueling New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and the Eagles take home the victory 41-33.
But there's always been a strange feeling behind that game, as Patriots top cornerback Malcolm Butler did not play in the game.
Rumors began circulating before the game was over as to why Butler didn't play; however, the former Patriots Super Bowl hero is now opening up on the matter.
During Super Bowl 59 media days, Butler sat down with the crew at 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss his absence in Super Bowl 52.
Butler may have revealed why he didn't play in the game, crediting it to a coach's decision. However, the actual reasoning was never told.
So, the bizarre situation becomes even more bizarre as Butler doesn't reveal the whole truth behind his benching.
The show's hosts tried their best to pick at popular rumors as to why Butler was benched, but the former Patriots corner did not budge.
One can only hope that the rumor of him wrestling Steve Belichick is true. Picture it now: Butler beating up Steve, and Bill shows up like Sting coming out of the rafters in WCW. It paints a beautiful setting.
