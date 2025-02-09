LA Knight pokes fun at Drew McIntyre's Royal Rumble backstage frustration with cheeky promo
By Simon Head
WWE superstar LA Knight made light of the recent headlines involving himself and Drew McIntyre as he took aim at his rival in a pre-match promo that veered from PSA to wrestling promo to a direct reference to a reported backstage issue at the Royal Rumble.
During the Rumble in Indianapolis, LA Knight and Logan Paul appeared to inadvertently crowd Damian Priest's planned elimination of McIntyre, and reports after the event stated the McIntyre had stormed out of the arena, after complaining that someone involved in the match "had to get their stuff in."
RELATED: Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan's Raw on Netflix boos: 'I'm all for people getting what they deserve'
Online sleuths determined that the most likely recipient of that ire was Knight, and he managed to sneak it into his pre-match promo before he took on McIntyre and Jimmy Uso in a triple-threat Elimination Chamber qualifier match in Tennessee.
But first, Knight looked straight down the lens of the camera, as he appeared to break the fourth wall a little to send a legitimate, heartfelt message to the fans watching.
"I do need to say this. In my life, in my career, I want to be somebody who affects good change before I die," he began.
"So I want to speak to all the men, all the boys, here in Memphis tonight, and around the world. I mean this from the bottom of my heart.
"If something arises in your life that hits you in the feels, and you have to cry, let it out. It's good for your mental health. It's good for you. It doesn't make you any less of a man."
After the crowd reacted warmly to Knight's message to the camera, Knight then returned to the job at hand, and kicked off his promo, as he took aim at McIntyre.
"There are three guarantees in this life – death, taxes, and Drew McIntyre crying like a damn baby!" Knight continued.
"My God! Monday through Friday, every single week, all you do is cry. I think when I walked out here, I think I heard somebody over here call you 'Drew McInCrier!'"
Then, as a final shot before jumping into the ring for the match, Knight stopped himself from walking to the ring to issue his final zinger.
"Oh wait, I forgot to get my stuff in..." he quipped, before leading the crowd in the now-familiar chant of "LA Knight, YEAH!"
From Knight's tongue-in-cheek reference to "getting his stuff in," and McIntyre's wry grin that followed, it looks like the pair have agreed to put those one-night differences behind them and work together. And, while there were certainly some heavy exchanges between the pair during the match, they weren't anything wildly over the top when compared to their usual styles.
And, storyline-wise, it was McIntyre who had the last laugh, as SmackDown's newest signing laid out Knight from behind with a Claymore kick before pinning him for the victory as the Scot punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, where other rivals, including CM Punk, await.
