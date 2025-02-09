Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum's all-time classic is heading into the UFC Hall of Fame
By Simon Head
One of the UFC's greatest-ever title fights is heading to the UFC Hall of Fame.
Back in 2019 at UFC 236, undefeated middleweight contender Israel Adesanya and rival contender Kelvin Gastelum engaged in an unforgettable war over five thrilling rounds for the interim UFC middleweight title in Atlanta.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones doesn't deserve to be called MMA's GOAT
Adesanya picked up the victory, and the title, after dropping Gastelum twice in the second round, then twice more in the crucial final round, to take the victory by three rounds to two on all three of the judges' scorecards.
The fight was considered an instant classic, and one of the greatest title fights in UFC history, and it's stood the test of time to still be rated as the benchmark all title fight performances are now judged.
Gastelum started fast and took the opening round, only for Adesanya to pick up the pace in Round 2 as he dropped Gastelum twice to draw level on the scorecards.
It set up a wild final three rounds, with Adesanya holding the upper hand through Round 3, before Gastelum came storming back again in the penultimate round.
It meant everything hinged on the final round of the fight, and with both men leaving everything in the Octagon, it was Adesanya who shone brightest as he dropped Gastelum twice in the final minute of the fight to secure the victory with scores of 48-46 on all three scorecards.
Fast forward to present day and, during the live broadcast of UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia this weekend, it was announced that Adesanya and Gastelum's memorable war will be inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, with the two fighters set to attend the ceremony during UFC International Fight Week to officially induct their bout into the Hall of Fame.
"The fight between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 was one of the greatest fights I've ever seen in my life," said UFC president and CEO Dana White.
"This was an absolute war with the interim title on the line. Congrats to Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum on a fight that will always be remembered!"
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Previewing the Eagles’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Did ex-QB’s insane vote cost Lamar Jackson the MVP?
NBA: Laker fans love Luka’s reaction to Draymond mishap